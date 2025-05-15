What’s the Situation on the Front Lines as Russia-Ukraine Talks Begin?

Russia and Ukraine’s first face-to-face talks in three years come as they both grapple with a tense situation on the front lines, with little chance of a breakthrough for either side.

Military experts and Russian servicemen agreed that hostilities show no signs of slowing, describing the front as “dynamic.”

“Peace talks become possible when there is a stalemate — when neither side can gain an advantage. As of now, there is no stalemate,” said Ivan Stupak, a military expert and former Ukrainian security services officer.

“I have to admit there are areas where Kyiv is faltering. Russia can smell blood, so to speak, and understands that it should keep pushing while it still has the chance,” Stupak told The Moscow Times.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces continue offensive operations, albeit without major advances, in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

In Donetsk, Russian forces recently advanced in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, the ISW said.

According to Stupak, the Russian army is also concentrating its efforts on the northeastern Sumy region, which borders Russia’s Kursk region. Ukraine occupied some territory there in August 2024, but Moscow has since recaptured it.

The pro-war Telegram channel Rybar, which has close ties to the Russian military and over 1.2 million subscribers, said early Thursday that “Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out artillery and air strikes on enemy positions.”