India’s Modi to Skip Moscow Victory Day Parade Amid Tensions With Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend Russia’s annual Victory Day military parade next week as tensions with Pakistan escalate over a deadly attack in Kashmir, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

At least 20 foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have accepted President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to attend the May 9 Red Square parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Modi also received an invitation but had not confirmed his attendance.

“The Indian leader will not come. India will be represented, but at a lower level,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

India’s government later said it would send Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the parade in Moscow.