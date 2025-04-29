Russia's Largest Banks Face Sharp Rise in Loan Defaults

Russia’s two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reported a sharp increase in delinquencies on mortgage and unsecured consumer loans in the first quarter of 2025, according to their IFRS financial reports reviewed by the RBC news website.

At Sberbank, the volume of mortgage loans showing signs of distress surged 90% between January and March, reaching 285 billion rubles (around $3 billion). The share of troubled mortgages in the bank’s portfolio also doubled to 2.6%, the highest level since 2022.

Over the same period, overdue consumer loans rose 22.5% to 610 billion rubles, with the share of such loans in the portfolio increasing from 12.4% to 16.1%. Loans overdue by more than 90 days also reached a three-year high, rising from 9.3% to 10.4%.

VTB did not disclose exact figures for different categories of overdue loans, but its IFRS report indicated a deterioration in credit quality. The share of non-performing retail loans rose from 3.9% to 4.8% in the first quarter, according to RBC estimates.

Banking executives linked the trend to high interest rates.

“Clients who are willing to borrow at these elevated rates are also more likely to miss payments, including the 90-day threshold,” RBC quoted VTB First Deputy Chairman Dmitry Pyanov as saying.