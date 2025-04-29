Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Court Jails Man for Poison Attempt on Army Pilots

By AFP
Vasily Kuzmichenok / Moskva News Agency

A Russian military court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 27 years in jail for attempting to kill army pilots with poisoned alcohol and cakes at a graduation party, allegedly on Ukrainian orders.

According to Russian investigators, Yegor Semenov was recruited by the Ukrainian secret service and was promised about $5,000 for sending poisoned alcohol and cakes to a military pilot's graduation party in Armavir, southern Russia.

A dual national, Semenov, 34, was born in Ukraine and acquired Russian citizenship in 2022, investigators said.

"The defendant was found guilty and sentenced to 27 years' imprisonment in a maximum-security penal colony," the court said Tuesday.

The poison plot ultimately failed as the pilots grew suspicious of the package and sent it for an examination, which revealed a lethal dose of a medical drug in the cakes and the whiskey and cognac bottles.

Prosecutors requested a life sentence for Semenov, who was charged with state treason and terrorism, and will appeal the verdict.

Russia has been hit with a slew of killings of its servicemen behind the front lines, including high-ranking generals, after launching its war on Ukraine over three years ago.

Most recently, Russia has accused Kyiv of being behind the murder of senior Russian general Yaroslav Moskalik, who was killed in a car blast outside Moscow last week.

Ukraine normally does not comment on any covert operations inside Russia.

