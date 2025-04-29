Remnants of Early 20th-Century Japanese Temple Found in Far East Russia

North Korean workers in Far East Russia’s Sakhalin region have discovered remnants of an early 20th-century Japanese temple, local media reported Tuesday.

A stone slab with engraved Japanese characters was dug up during repair work at a kindergarten in the southern town of Korsakov, according to the Sakhalin region news website ASTV.ru.

The memorial sign was handwritten by the temple’s priest and erected in July 1931 on behalf of its wealthy donor Toyojiro Kihara, the outlet said, citing archeologist Maria Safonova.

Southern Sakhalin was ceded to the Japanese Empire in 1905 after the Russo-Japanese War. Known as the Karafuto Prefecture between 1905 and 1945, the territory was captured by the Soviet Army during World War II and incorporated into the U.S.S.R.