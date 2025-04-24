Support The Moscow Times!
Trump Sees Eye-to-Eye With Russia on Crimea’s Status, Kremlin Says

By AFP
A rally in Moscow marking the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea. Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin said Thursday that it agrees with U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent statement that Ukraine “lost” Crimea years ago.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday that the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, was “not even a point of discussion” and had been “lost years ago.”

“This completely corresponds with our understanding, which we have been saying for a long time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Trump’s remarks.

The Trump administration had previously floated the idea of recognizing Russian control of Crimea as part of a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it will never recognize Russian control of Crimea under any peace settlement.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, currently occupies about 20% of Ukrainian territory and claims four additional regions alongside Crimea.

