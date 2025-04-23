Lithuania’s Capital City Unveils War Evacuation Plan Amid Fears of Russian Aggression

The city of Vilnius unveiled a wartime evacuation plan on Wednesday as the Baltic nation says it is bracing for potential threats from Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The plan outlines three primary evacuation routes heading west, “as the enemy has historically come from the east,” Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said at a press conference.

“We do not want to cause panic,” Benkunskas said. “Our goal is clear: to have a plan, to have coordination between institutions, to know who is responsible for what and to trust our defense forces... hoping that this plan will never need to be activated.”

A member of NATO and the European Union, Lithuania has been a firm supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. In response, it has significantly increased defense spending and preparedness.