State of Emergency Declared as Huge Explosion Rocks Russia’s Vladimir Region

A powerful explosion rocked central Russia’s Vladimir region, local authorities said Tuesday, as unconfirmed reports suggested the blast erupted at one of the country’s largest missile and ammunition depots.

“An explosion occurred in the Kirzhachsky district. Responsible services are working on site,” Vladimir region Governor Alexander Avdeyev wrote on Telegram, without directly referencing any military facilities or detailing the damage.

He did not say whether anyone was killed or injured in the blast.

Kirzhach, located 75 kilometers (47 miles) northeast of Moscow, is home to the 51st arsenal of the Russian military’s main missile and artillery directorate. Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed thick smoke and a loud blast, with some users claiming a strike had hit the arsenal.