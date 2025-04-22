State of Emergency Declared as Huge Explosion Rocks Russia’s Vladimir Region

A powerful explosion rocked central Russia’s Vladimir region, local authorities said Tuesday, as unconfirmed reports suggested the blast erupted at one of the country’s largest missile and ammunition depots.
“An explosion occurred in the Kirzhachsky district. Responsible services are working on site,” Vladimir region Governor Alexander Avdeyev wrote on Telegram, without directly referencing any military facilities or detailing the damage.
He did not say whether anyone was killed or injured in the blast.
Kirzhach, located 75 kilometers (47 miles) northeast of Moscow, is home to the 51st arsenal of the Russian military’s main missile and artillery directorate. Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed thick smoke and a loud blast, with some users claiming a strike had hit the arsenal.
Neither Ukraine’s nor Russia’s military has commented on the incident. However, Andriy Kovalenko, a Ukrainian official responsible for countering disinformation, said the 51st arsenal houses about 105,000 metric tons of munitions.
“There are significant reserves of artillery shells and missiles of various types, including Iskander, Tochka-U and Kinzhal,” he wrote on Telegram shortly after videos of the explosion began circulating on social media.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry declared a state of emergency in the area of Kirzhach, while local authorities announced the evacuation of two nearby villages.
Unverified reports from Telegram channels linked to Russian security services claimed evacuations were underway in at least seven towns and villages.
