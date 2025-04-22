Russian Film Critic Charged Over ‘War Fakes’ Flees House Arrest

Russian film critic Yekaterina Barabash fled house arrest and failed to appear at her trial on charges of spreading “deliberately false information” about the Russian army, state media reported Monday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the case.

Barabash, 64, was placed under house arrest in February over social media posts in which she allegedly spread “false information” about the Russian Armed Forces.

Moscow’s branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service discovered she had violated the terms of her house arrest on April 13, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Authorities have since issued an arrest warrant, RIA Novosti and TASS reported Monday.

Exiled news outlet Meduza noted that Barabash’s name does not currently appear in the Interior Ministry’s wanted persons database. Meanwhile, the RBC news site reported that criminal proceedings against her were suspended for unspecified reasons.