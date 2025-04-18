St. Petersburg Prosecutors Request 6-Year Prison Sentence for Anti-War Teenager

Prosecutors in St. Petersburg are seeking a six-year prison sentence for 19-year-old anti-war activist Daria Kozyreva on charges of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian military, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Friday.

Kozyreva was arrested in February 2024 after she attached a poem by Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko to his monument in St. Petersburg.

Law enforcement authorities brought a second charge against Kozyreva in August, citing her in interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) following her expulsion from St. Petersburg State University.

Kozyreva denied the charges in court on Friday.

“My opinion is that the army discredited itself after the full-scale invasion, so any statement against it will discredit nothing,” she was quoted as saying by Mediazona.