Putin Praises Musk, Compares Him To Soviet Space Hero

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Elon Musk on Wednesday, telling university students he was a pioneer comparable to legendary Soviet rocket engineer Sergei Korolev.

The comments came as Russia and the United States forged closer ties under President Donald Trump's administration, of which billionaire SpaceX founder Musk is a key figure.

"You know, there's a man — he lives in the States — Musk, who, you could say, raves about Mars," Putin told students on a visit to Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which specializes in science and engineering.

"These are the kind of people who don't often appear in the human population, charged up with a certain idea."