Tyvan Opera Singer Arrested on Espionage Charges in Moscow – Mediazona

A decorated opera singer from Siberia’s republic of Tyva was arrested in Moscow earlier this year on espionage charges, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Tsetsendelger Tegshee, 31, was born in Mongolia near the Russian border. He studied art in the Tyvan capital of Kyzyl and has performed with the Tyva State Philharmonic since 2018.

Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court ordered Tegshee to be placed in pre-trial detention on Jan. 29, Mediazona reported. Details of the case remain unknown, the outlet added.

Mediazona reported that Tegshee is believed to hold Mongolian citizenship, as Russian law enforcement authorities typically press espionage charges against foreign nationals. It was unclear whether he also holds Russian citizenship.

If convicted of espionage, Tegshee faces up to 20 years in prison.