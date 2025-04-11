Trump Envoy Meets With RDIF Head Dmitriev in St. Petersburg

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff flew to St. Petersburg on Friday and met with Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev, state media reported.

Witkoff’s plane flew directly from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and landed early Friday at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia’s state-run news agency TASS said, citing FlightRadar tracking data and an anonymous airport security employee.

The Kremlin confirmed the Trump envoy arrived in Russia but did not say whether he would also meet with President Vladimir Putin, as Axios had reported earlier. However, top spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said the Russian president would be working in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Around noon local time, TASS reported that Witkoff held a meeting at the Grand Europe Hotel in St. Petersburg with Dmitriev, who also serves as Putin’s economic envoy. It published a video of the two men leaving the hotel and getting into separate vehicles.

Witkoff hosted Dmitriev in Washington last week, after which the Putin envoy expressed “cautious optimism” about renewed U.S.-Russian diplomatic engagement.