Trump Envoy Meets With RDIF Head Dmitriev in St. Petersburg

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff flew to St. Petersburg on Friday and met with Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev, state media reported.
Witkoff’s plane flew directly from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and landed early Friday at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia’s state-run news agency TASS said, citing FlightRadar tracking data and an anonymous airport security employee.
The Kremlin confirmed the Trump envoy arrived in Russia but did not say whether he would also meet with President Vladimir Putin, as Axios had reported earlier. However, top spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said the Russian president would be working in St. Petersburg on Friday.
Around noon local time, TASS reported that Witkoff held a meeting at the Grand Europe Hotel in St. Petersburg with Dmitriev, who also serves as Putin’s economic envoy. It published a video of the two men leaving the hotel and getting into separate vehicles.
Witkoff hosted Dmitriev in Washington last week, after which the Putin envoy expressed “cautious optimism” about renewed U.S.-Russian diplomatic engagement.
Witkoff’s visit comes a day after the release of U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina in a prisoner exchange with the United States in Abu Dhabi. Karelina was swapped with Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian dual national arrested in Cyprus in 2023 at the request of U.S. authorities for allegedly exporting sensitive U.S.-made microelectronics to Russia.
In February, Witkoff was involved in negotiations to release Marc Fogel, an American teacher jailed in Russia on drug charges, in return for Russian cryptocurrency figure Alexander Vinnik. The Trump administration hailed the release of Fogel as a positive step for diplomacy.
Witkoff’s trip to St. Petersburg also comes amid Trump’s growing frustration over stalled efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of violating a pause in strikes against energy infrastructure, further dimming hopes for even a partial halt in attacks amid the ongoing war.
The failure of that agreement, which the U.S. brokered, could push Trump to “move forward” with new sanctions on Russia either unilaterally or through Congress if no broad ceasefire is reached by the end of April, Axios cited an anonymous source familiar with the issue as saying.
On Thursday, Trump said “we’re getting relatively close” to achieving a ceasefire.
