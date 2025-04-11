Finnish Parliament Votes to Ban Russians From Buying Property

Finland’s parliament voted unanimously in favor of a proposed ban on Russians from buying property and exerting “hostile influence” on the country, the Finnish Defense Ministry said Friday.

Finland, which shares the EU and NATO’s longest border with Russia, has blocked several real estate purchases by Russian nationals and companies over the past year, citing national security risks.

“This decision sends a clear message: we will not allow Finland to be undermined,” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement.

The ban would not apply to Russians or other foreigners with a Finnish permanent residence permit or an EU residence permit granted by Helsinki, allowing them to seek approval from Finland’s Defense Ministry for transactions.