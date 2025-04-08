Russian Troops Retake One of Last Ukrainian Footholds in Kursk Region, Army Says

Russia's military said Tuesday that its forces regained control over one of the last villages in the Kursk region still held by Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region in August, making it the largest ground offensive against Russia since WWII. However, in recent months, a Russian counteroffensive has gradually chipped away at Ukrainian forces' hold over swaths of territory.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its troops retook control of the village of Guyevo, located near the Ukrainian border and south of the regional hub of Sudzha, which Russian forces liberated last month.

Moscow has praised its armed forces in recent weeks as they push back Ukrainian forces. Although, intense fighting is ongoing in Russian villages near the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said for the first time on Monday that his troops were operating in the neighboring Belgorod region, which has faced frequent attacks from Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. On Tuesday, the Kremlin refused to comment on the claim.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region to lay down their arms and surrender while still vowing that they would treated as terrorists and subject to criminal prosecution if captured inside Russia.