Telegram Accused of Removing Popular News Channel at Russia’s Request

The messaging app Telegram is facing censorship accusations after reportedly removing a popular Russian news channel whose alleged owners face criminal prosecution inside Russia.

VChK-OGPU, an anonymously run channel claiming to share insider information from Russia’s security and law enforcement agencies, had 1.1 million subscribers when it was taken down overnight Monday.

On a backup Telegram channel, VChK-OGPU’s owners wrote that the removal came at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and state media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

Telegram denied any involvement, saying the channel was “deleted by its owner, possibly as a result of unauthorized access,” and that it was investigating the incident.

VChK-OGPU accused the company of lying and said that “our channel was deleted by Telegram itself, and the account behind it was also blocked by Telegram.”

The reported removal has raised alarm among anti-war Russians who see Telegram as one of the last uncensored platforms in the country, said Anastasia Burakova, an exiled lawyer and founder of the Russian emigre support group Kovcheg.