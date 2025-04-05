Ovechkin Ties Gretzky's All-Time Record of 894 NHL Goals

Alex Ovechkin scored twice to tie Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 NHL career goals on Friday, matching a mark that once seemed unassailable.

With Gretzky in attendance, the 39-year-old Russian delivered No. 894 6:32 into the third quarter to give his Washington Capitals a 4-3 lead over the Chicago Blackhawks in a game they would go on to win 5-3.

Ovechkin tied Gretzky's monumental mark with a power-play goal, dropping to one knee and lifting his arms in celebration as the crowd at Capital One Arena roared.

"I'm sure everybody enjoyed this moment because it's something special," Ovechkin said in an in-arena interview immediately after the game. "[To] do it at home, in front of our fans, family, friends, and obviously win here as well ... It's a huge honor."

Ovechkin also skated over and high-fived his son Sergei, with teammates coming onto the ice to congratulate him.

"It means a lot," Ovechkin said. "Right now it's so emotional. You never thought, like, you can reach that milestone.

"Without all my teammates, all my partners, you guys," he said with a nod to fans, "my family, my mom, my wife, you know? They support, they do everything what I need."