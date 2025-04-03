Russia Deepens Military Cooperation With Mali, Lavrov Says

Russia's army is deepening its military cooperation with Mali, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, as the foreign ministers from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger visited Moscow.

"Defense cooperation is developing intensively: our servicemen are actively cooperating with Mali's military and personnel training is being carried out," Lavrov told Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

Moscow is hosting foreign ministers from the three Sahel nations amid a broader push to expand its influence in Africa. The countries are led by military juntas that seized power in coups between 2020 and 2023.

Since those coups, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have distanced themselves from former colonial power France and moved closer to Russia, which has sent mercenaries to help them fight a jihadist insurgency.