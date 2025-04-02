Putin Bans Government, Bank Employees From Using Foreign Messaging Apps

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered sweeping measures against phone and internet scams, including a ban on government and bank employees from using foreign messaging apps.

Employees of government agencies, credit institutions and telecom operators will be barred from communicating via foreign messaging apps in an official capacity, according to Putin’s order.

Putin instructed his government, the lower-house State Duma, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Central Bank to draft the appropriate legislative amendments by April 15.

The same entities, as well as Russia’s Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee, were also ordered to propose the creation of a separate government agency tasked with combating internet and telephone fraud by July 15.