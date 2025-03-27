Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Violating Energy Infrastructure Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday accused each other of violating a pause in strikes against energy infrastructure, further dimming hopes for even a partial halt in attacks amid the ongoing war.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Ukrainian forces had directly targeted energy sites, while Ukraine said a Russian strike that left tens of thousands without power was a "violation" of its pledge to pause attacks against the energy grid.

"Despite the Kyiv regime's statements about the alleged cessation of strikes on Russian energy facilities, over the past 24 hours the Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued to strike energy infrastructure," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

It accused Ukraine of launching a drone at an energy facility and firing artillery at a power unit in the Bryansk region, as well as targeting a gas storage site in annexed Crimea.