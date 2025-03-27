Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Violating Energy Infrastructure Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday accused each other of violating a pause in strikes against energy infrastructure, further dimming hopes for even a partial halt in attacks amid the ongoing war.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Ukrainian forces had directly targeted energy sites, while Ukraine said a Russian strike that left tens of thousands without power was a "violation" of its pledge to pause attacks against the energy grid.
"Despite the Kyiv regime's statements about the alleged cessation of strikes on Russian energy facilities, over the past 24 hours the Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued to strike energy infrastructure," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
It accused Ukraine of launching a drone at an energy facility and firing artillery at a power unit in the Bryansk region, as well as targeting a gas storage site in annexed Crimea.
Ukraine's military dismissed the allegations, calling them "false," while a senior Ukrainian official told AFP that a Russian attack had violated the agreements.
"There has been shelling, seemingly not aimed at the energy sector, but the energy sector was affected," the official said, referring to an artillery strike on Kherson that left 67,000 people without electricity.
"We qualify this as a clear violation," the official added.
The accusations follow earlier reports that Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle to halt strikes on energy targets after U.S.-mediated talks.
On Tuesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the ceasefire “can start today,” though it was not immediately clear whether he officially ordered his military to stop attacks on energy infrastructure.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered a 30-day halt on strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure starting March 18, following a highly anticipated phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The White House, in its turn, said that Trump and Putin “agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire.”
After diplomatic talks in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, the White House and Kremlin said officials had agreed to “develop measures” to implement and enforce a pause on striking energy facilities, raising questions about whether Putin had actually ordered his military to halt such attacks.
AFP contributed reporting.
