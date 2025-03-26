Putin Cancels Nationalization of Italy’s Ariston’s Russian Unit

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reversed the temporary nationalization of Italian appliance maker Ariston's Russian unit, a move welcomed by Italy, which had been outraged by its seizure a year ago.

Ariston said in a statement that a decree signed by Putin "restored ownership and full management" of the Russian subsidiary to Ariston's parent company.

The Italian Foreign Ministry hailed the decision, which it said was "the fruit of lengthy work by the ministry and the Italian embassy in Moscow," as well as "several" Italian and European business groups active in Russia.

There was no comment from Putin or Russian authorities about why the decision was taken.

In April 2024, Moscow transferred 100% control of Ariston Thermo Rus, a company specializing in heating and hot water production equipment, to Gazprom Household Systems, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.