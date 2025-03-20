Putin Orders Ukrainians to ‘Legalize’ Immigration Status or Leave Russia by September

President Vladimir Putin ordered Ukrainian citizens in Russia to either “legalize” their immigration status or leave the country by Sept. 10, according to a presidential decree published Thursday.

Ukrainians without “legal grounds to stay or reside in Russia” must leave unless they “settle their legal status” within the next six months and 10 days, the decree states.

The order appears to apply to Ukrainian passport holders from four partially occupied regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — that Russia claims to have annexed in 2022, as well as from Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014.

In recent years, Russian authorities have pressured Ukrainians in occupied territories to take on Russian citizenship. Putin claimed earlier this month that the government had “virtually completed” the mass issuance of Russian passports in those regions last year.