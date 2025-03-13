Trump Says Putin’s Ukraine Comments ‘Promising’ but Not ‘Complete’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made "a very promising statement" on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine but added that "it wasn't complete."

Trump's comments came after Putin said he backed the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but had serious questions about it that he wanted to discuss with his U.S. counterpart.

"He put out a very promising statement but it wasn't complete," Trump, who was meeting NATO chief Mark Rutte at the White House, told reporters when asked about Putin's remarks. "I'd love to meet with him or talk to him. But we have to get it [a ceasefire deal] over with fast."

Trump, whose special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Thursday for talks on Ukraine, added that it would be "a very disappointing moment for the world" if Russia rejects the peace plan.