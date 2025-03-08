Russia Says Retook 3 Villages From Ukraine in Kursk

Russia on Saturday said its troops had retaken three villages seized by Ukraine in the Kursk border region, where Kyiv's forces have been losing ground recently.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the recapture of Viktorovka, Nikolayevka and Staraya Sorochina.

Ukrainian soldiers launched an offensive in Kursk last summer but Russia has wrested back control of more than two-thirds of the territory captured by Ukraine.

According to DeepState, an online military tracker linked to the Ukrainian army, the Russian move followed a "breach" in Ukrainian defense lines near the town of Sudzha which is under Kyiv's control.