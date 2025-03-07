Kremlin Condemns EU’s ‘Confrontational Rhetoric’ After Pledge to Boost Defense Spending

The Kremlin on Friday criticized what it called the European Union's "confrontational rhetoric" after the bloc's leaders agreed to a huge increase in defense spending amid a drive to shore up support for Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia is closely monitoring the policy shift in the EU, which he said is "actively discussing militarization" and "positioning Russia as the main enemy."
That stance, he warned, could become a "topic of deep concern" for Russia and might necessitate "appropriate retaliatory measures," though he did not specify what those could be.
Peskov added that the EU's "confrontational rhetoric and confrontational analysis" were at odds with efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.
Separately, the Kremlin dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent calls for nuclear disarmament talks with Russia, stating that no such discussions have taken place between Moscow and Washington.
However, Peskov said European nuclear stockpiles should be a key consideration in any future negotiations.
