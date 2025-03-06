Romania Charges 6 With Treason Over Alleged Russian Collusion

Prosecutors said the six detainees had "repeatedly entered into contact with agents of a foreign power" both in Romania and Russia.

Romania's Intelligence Service said the diplomats "carried out intelligence-gathering activities in areas of strategic interest and supported the anti-constitutional actions" of a group of Romanian citizens.

The case has already led to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats — Russia's military attache and his deputy — who were declared persona non gratae on Wednesday.

Romanian prosecutors said Thursday that they arrested and charged six people with treason, accusing them of colluding with Russia to "undermine" the country.

In 2023, the group allegedly created a "military-type structure" with the aim of "undermining the political and defense capacity of the country," a NATO member, according to the office for organized crime (DIICOT).

Prosecutors claim the suspects negotiated with "agents of a foreign power" on ways to force Romania's withdrawal from NATO, seize power and change the country’s name, flag and anthem.

Two of the accused reportedly traveled to Moscow in January. DIICOT also named a retired general as a suspect but did not provide further details.

The case follows Romania's annulment of last year's presidential election over allegations of Russian interference.

A previously little-known far-right politician, Calin Georgescu, won the most votes in the first round of voting in November before authorities scrapped the results and the imminent runoff.

Georgescu, who denies links to Moscow, was indicted last week on charges related to campaign financing and allegedly attempting to instigate actions against Romania's constitutional order.

Meanwhile, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Romanian security contractor Horatiu Potra, who is suspected, along with about 20 others, of plotting to subvert the constitutional order.

Potra — a former French Foreign Legion member with security ties to the Democratic Republic of Congo — is also accused of illegally possessing weapons.

Local media reports say he provided security for Georgescu.