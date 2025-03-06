Kremlin Plans to Recruit 100 Ukraine War Veterans Into State Duma – Report

The Kremlin plans to place 100 veterans of Russia’s war in Ukraine into the State Duma in 2026, exiled journalist Farida Rustamova reported Thursday, citing anonymous lawmakers and a Kremlin source familiar with the matter.

The move would see war veterans make up more than one-fifth of Russia’s 450-member lower house of parliament and one-third of the ruling United Russia party, which holds a supermajority in the State Duma and plans to nominate them.

Electing veterans is the “easiest” way to integrate them into government after President Vladimir Putin elevated them as Russia’s “new elite” last year, one source told Rustamova.

“Not to the executive branch where the money is, not to the financial and industrial groups where the real masters of Russia are, but to a powerless representative government,” the source was quoted as saying.