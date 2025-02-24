Explosion Heard at Russian Consulate in Southern France

An explosion was heard at Russia’s Consulate General in the southern French port city of Marseille early Monday, with local media reporting that unidentified assailants attacked the building with Molotov cocktails.
Two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the consulate’s garden around 7:30 a.m. local time, according to journalist Nicolas Boutin of Valeurs Actuelles, who cited anonymous police sources. He added that authorities were investigating a stolen vehicle found nearby.
No injuries or damage were reported, though Russia’s Consul General in Marseille, Stanislav Oransky, confirmed the explosion and said firefighters responded to the scene. French police have not officially confirmed the incident as they await further details, according to the newspaper La Marseillaise.
Around 30 firefighters and police officers were deployed to the site, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the explosion a “terrorist act” and urged French authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.
