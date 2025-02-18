U.S.-Russia Talks Begin in Saudi Arabia

Top Russian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, possible solutions for ending the war in Ukraine and preparations for a potential summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Russian state media published videos of the meeting as it began, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff seated across from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and senior Putin aide Yury Ushakov.

Before the talks, cameras also captured Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev as part of the Russian delegation. Dmitriev, who was previously involved in backchannel communications with U.S. counterparts during both Trump terms, praised the current U.S. administration as “swift, efficient and very successful” in an interview with CNN.

Dmitriev said later on Tuesday that progress in the U.S.-Russia talks could emerge within two to three months, Russian state media reported.

“We have a series of proposals, which our colleagues are thinking about. And I think that there will, possibly, be progress in the not-so-distant future, in the next two-three months,” Dmitriev told state TV.

The Washington Post, citing an anonymous Russian academic close to senior diplomats, reported that the Kremlin’s priorities in the Saudia Arabia talks include lifting some Western sanctions. However, Dmitriev told CNN that sanctions relief was “not at all” part of the agenda.