Russia’s Lavrov Says He’s Unaware of Reported ‘3-Stage’ Ukraine Peace Plan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that he was unaware of a reported U.S. peace proposal for Ukraine that includes agreeing to a ceasefire, holding elections and signing a final peace deal.

The so-called “three-stage peace plan” was allegedly proposed by both the United States and Russia, Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported during the U.S.-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia, citing unnamed foreign diplomatic sources.

According to Heinrich, Ukraine has argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes a pro-Moscow “puppet” candidate would win in new elections and agree to concessions favoring Russia.

She cited a Ukrainian readout reportedly shared with diplomatic sources, which also suggested that both Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump view Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chances of re-election as “low.”

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed Zelensky’s legitimacy as president, arguing that his term in office expired when elections were postponed under martial law last spring.