U.S. Man Arrested in Russia Over Cannabis-Laced Candy Released

A U.S. citizen arrested by Russian customs officers for alleged drug smuggling has been released and is set to return home soon, his mother said Sunday.

Kalob Byers, 28, was detained on Feb. 7 at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport after arriving from Istanbul with cannabis-infused marmalade. Byers claimed the sweets were prescribed by a doctor in the United States to treat his seizures.

His mother, Tony Shuler, said he was held without medication for eight days, during which he suffered a “massive seizure.” On Sunday, she announced that Russian authorities had released him.

“He is now in American custody and at the U.S. Embassy waiting for his flight home,” Shuler wrote on Facebook.

Later on Monday, the Kremlin confirmed Byers’ release, which it said was connected to an upcoming meeting between top Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia where they are expected to discuss restoring bilateral relations.

There was no immediate response from U.S. officials.