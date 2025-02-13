Yandex Users Flooded With Russian Army Recruitment Ads in 2024

Russia’s top search engine Yandex displayed more than 1 billion military recruitment ads in 2024, the investigative news outlet Vyorstka reported Thursday.

The record 1.1 billion display ads for Russian army contracts far exceeded the 208.4 million seen in 2023, the outlet said, citing Yandex’s latest social ads transparency report.

Yandex serves these government-sponsored ads under a Russian law requiring at least 5% of advertisements to be “social ads.”

Experts estimate the online ads may have generated between 1 million and 5 million clicks out of the 1 billion views.