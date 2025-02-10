EU Eyes Legal Loopholes to Seize Russian Oil Tankers in Baltic Sea – Politico

EU member states are exploring legal avenues to seize Russian oil tankers in the Baltic Sea, Politico Europe reported Monday, citing anonymous EU diplomats and government officials familiar with the matter.

The private discussions reflect growing frustration over Russia’s ability to circumvent oil sanctions, which continue to generate revenue for its war in Ukraine. However, the proposals face significant legal, logistical and financial hurdles.

According to Politico, potential justifications for seizing Russian vessels include environmental risks, such as oil spills, and recent incidents of damaged undersea cables, which could be cited under international piracy laws. Another proposed approach involves enacting national laws that would allow countries to seize tankers not insured by recognized operators.

The EU would reportedly be asked to coordinate efforts on all three legal fronts.