Russian Musician Dies After Fall From Window During Police Search – Reports

A well-known St. Petersburg musician fell to his death from the window of his 10th-floor apartment during police searches over his alleged donations to the Ukrainian military, media reported Thursday.

Vadim Stroykin faced up to 20 years in prison if charged and convicted of participating in a terrorist organization for his alleged support of the Ukrainian army, according to the Mash Telegram channel, which is believed to have links to Russia's security services.

The St. Petersburg-based news website Fontanka reported that police searched Stroykin’s apartment in the central Admiralteysky district as part of the criminal case on Wednesday.

“He was last seen alive on the 10th floor when he stepped out into the kitchen to drink water,” Fontanka said.

Stroykin then “hastily opened the window and committed the irreversible act,” according to Mash.

It was not possible to independently verify the reports, which did not indicate what time of day the death occurred.