Kremlin Confirms Contacts With Trump White House Officials

The Kremlin confirmed Wednesday that Russian officials have been in contact with members of the Trump administration but did not say whether the discussions focused on ending the war in Ukraine.

“There are indeed contacts between certain agencies, and they have intensified recently,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “I can’t share any further details.”

Peskov also dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recently expressed willingness to negotiate peace directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Readiness needs to be based on something — both readiness and willingness. It can’t be based on a legal ban preventing Zelensky from holding such talks,” Peskov said, referring to the Ukrainian leader’s announcement in 2022 that he would not hold peace talks with Russia while Putin was president.

“For now, it’s nothing more than empty words,” he added.