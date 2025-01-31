News Editors Arrested in Ryazan Extortion Case

Police in central Russia’s Ryazan region arrested two local news editors and a former reporter on charges of extorting a business executive in exchange for suppressing critical coverage.

Regional investigators, without naming those involved, said one editor had “conspired” with the ex-reporter to publish several critical articles in 2024. The business executive allegedly paid 300,000 rubles ($3,000) to stop the coverage.

“The information embarrassed him, undermined his business reputation and detracted from his honor, dignity, and good name,” regional law enforcement said Friday. It was not immediately clear from the statement what accusations the second editor faced.

If convicted of large-scale extortion, the arrested journalists each face up to seven years in prison.