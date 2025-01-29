Kremlin Dismisses Tucker Carlson’s Claim of U.S. Plot to Kill Putin

The Kremlin has cast doubt on U.S. conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson’s claim that the Biden administration attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We don’t really know what Carlson meant when he said that,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday when asked to comment about the alleged assassination attempt.

Peskov noted that Carlson “didn’t provide any evidence” when he claimed in his podcast earlier this week that the Biden administration had “tried to kill Putin.”

“The times are such that without evidence, no matter who it comes from, it’s best not to take one’s word for it,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin initially responded to Carlson’s remarks with a broad statement affirming that Russian intelligence agencies take every measure to protect Putin and other officials under state protection.

Carlson visited Russia twice for high-profile interviews with Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during which both officials repeated Kremlin narratives justifying the war in Ukraine.

The pundit is also a vocal supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pledged to end the war — a prospect that has raised concerns among Ukraine’s allies, who fear he could pressure Kyiv into accepting Russian territorial demands.