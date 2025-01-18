Russian Attack Kills Four in Kyiv

A Russian strike killed four people in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, city officials said on Saturday, in what the country's foreign minister called a "heinous" attack with ballistic missiles.

At least three more were wounded, while a separate overnight strike on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia wounded 10, the regional governor said.

Kyiv is frequently targeted by Russian drones and missiles but deaths are rare in the capital, which is heavily protected by air defence systems and better able to fend off attacks than elsewhere in the country

"We already have four dead in Shevchenkivsky district," Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said in a Telegram post, referring to a central area of the capital.

"Yet another proof that Putin wants war, not peace," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a post on social media.

"He must be forced to accept a just peace through strength – maximum economic and military pressure," he added.