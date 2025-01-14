Russia Signs Nuclear Energy Deal With Vietnam

Russia and Vietnam signed a nuclear energy agreement on Tuesday as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited the Southeast Asia nation in an effort to deepen bilateral relations.
No details about the agreement were immediately available, but Vietnam's science and technology ministry said Rosatom director Alexei Likhachev was "very interested" in cooperating with the country on the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project.
The project, which involves two plants in central Ninh Thuan province with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts, was originally to be developed with help from Rosatom and the Japanese consortium JINED before plans were scrapped in 2016.
Likhachev was in Hanoi on Monday to meet with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, their third meeting in six months.
Meanwhile, Mishustin met his counterpart Chinh and Lam, now Communist Party general secretary and the country's top leader, on Tuesday. The nuclear energy agreement was among seven signed in a range of fields that also included digital technology and electronics.
Mishustin's visit comes months after President Vladimir Putin traveled to Hanoi, where Vietnam's then-president To Lam signaled his desire to boost defense cooperation with Moscow.
Putin told reporters during that visit that both sides had "identical or very close" positions on key international issues.
Russia has been Vietnam's main arms supplier for decades, accounting for more than 80% of imports between 1995 and 2023, but orders have slumped in recent years due to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
