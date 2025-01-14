Russia Signs Nuclear Energy Deal With Vietnam

Russia and Vietnam signed a nuclear energy agreement on Tuesday as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited the Southeast Asia nation in an effort to deepen bilateral relations.

No details about the agreement were immediately available, but Vietnam's science and technology ministry said Rosatom director Alexei Likhachev was "very interested" in cooperating with the country on the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project.

The project, which involves two plants in central Ninh Thuan province with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts, was originally to be developed with help from Rosatom and the Japanese consortium JINED before plans were scrapped in 2016.

Likhachev was in Hanoi on Monday to meet with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, their third meeting in six months.