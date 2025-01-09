Russian Court Blocks Fast Fashion Retailer Shein's Website Over LGBTQ+ Bracelet

A Russian court has ruled to block the website of the fast-fashion retailer Shein over LGBTQ+ bracelets that it sells, the independent news website Vyorstka reported Thursday, citing the ruling.

The plaintiff, the Tula region branch of Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, came across the “illegal” bracelets while “monitoring” websites that sell LGBTQ+ products, according to a court statement.

“After entering ‘LGBT BRACELET’ in the search bar, we’re taken to the [ru.shein.com] page where the selection of products containing LGBT paraphernalia is presented,” the court said.

It detailed the process of placing an order, concluding that “the structure of the website allows you to make an order” of the bracelets.