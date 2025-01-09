Russian Court Blocks Fast Fashion Retailer Shein's Website Over LGBTQ+ Bracelet

A Russian court has ruled to block the website of the fast-fashion retailer Shein over LGBTQ+ bracelets that it sells, the independent news website Vyorstka reported Thursday, citing the ruling.
The plaintiff, the Tula region branch of Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, came across the “illegal” bracelets while “monitoring” websites that sell LGBTQ+ products, according to a court statement.
“After entering ‘LGBT BRACELET’ in the search bar, we’re taken to the [ru.shein.com] page where the selection of products containing LGBT paraphernalia is presented,” the court said.
It detailed the process of placing an order, concluding that “the structure of the website allows you to make an order” of the bracelets.
The Central District Court in the city of Tula said it considers the information on Shein’s website relating to LGBTQ+ products “prohibited for distribution within Russian territory.”
Vyorstka noted that the website has not yet been blocked inside Russia as of mid-Thursday.
Shein was founded in Nanjing, China, but moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2022.
Russia’s Supreme Court banned the so-called “international LGBT movement” as “extremist” in 2023, effectively criminalizing any form of LGBTQ+ displays or rights advocacy in the country.
Several Russians have since faced charges for wearing rainbow-colored accessories and posting LGBTQ+ flags on social media.
Russia has for years been criticized over its LGBTQ+ rights record, including a 2013 law banning “gay propaganda among minors,” as well as a ban on the adoption of children by same-sex couples in foreign countries.
Russian courts heard more than 130 “gay propaganda” cases in 2024, according to Vyorstka. More than 70 people and 20 legal entities were found guilty of the charges.
