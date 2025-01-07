Ukraine Says Still Fighting in Kurakhove, Key Town Claimed By Russia

Kyiv's army said on Tuesday there was still active fighting in Kurakhove, a strategic town in Ukraine's east that Russia said it had seized the previous day.

Moscow hailed the capture of the "important logistics hub," saying it would enable Russian forces to seize the rest of the eastern Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace."

But the Ukrainian army on Tuesday reported "active" fighting in the "urban area of Kurakhove" and said it was repelling Russian attacks "near" the town.

"In the Kurakhove sector, the defense forces are countering the enemy's attempts to use their superiority in manpower and develop an offensive," Ukraine's Khortytsia army unit said on social media.

The unit is fighting in that area of the front.

"The enemy actively conducted assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove," it said, adding: "Measures to localize and destroy enemy assault groups that have infiltrated our combat formations are underway."

Kurakhove had a pre-conflict population of around 18,000 people. It is home to a power station, is located near a reservoir and has a major lithium deposit.