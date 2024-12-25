Russian Town Upsets Locals After Dressing Lenin Statue as Santa Claus

Authorities in the small Russian town of Irbit sparked controversy by dressing statues of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin and Empress Catherine the Great as festive New Year’s characters.
Lenin was clad in a red gown resembling Ded Moroz, a bearded figure akin to Santa Claus, while Catherine the Great was adorned in a blue dress traditionally associated with Snegurochka, Ded Moroz’s granddaughter and helper.
The unconventional decorations faced backlash from some residents, who described the move as “disrespectful” and “stupid.” Others called for the town’s mayor to resign, with some even suggesting criminal charges for vandalism.
“Our society is degrading. What kind of example are we setting for future generations if some adults think this is amusing?” the Telegram channel Irbit Incident quoted one local as saying.
Despite the criticism, local officials defended their decision.
“The organizers of this ‘dress-up’ did not intend to offend Irbit residents or their [political] views,” the town council wrote on social media. “The sole aim was to create a festive New Year’s atmosphere. The costumes will be removed after the holidays.”
Irbit, located in the Sverdlovsk region, has a population of less than 40,000 people.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.