Putin Meets Slovak PM Fico at Kremlin – Television

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks at the Kremlin on Sunday with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, one of the few European leaders he has stayed friendly with since the eruption of hostilities with Ukraine, according to Russian television.

"Putin is currently holding talks in the Kremlin with Slovak Prime Minister Fico," Russian TV journalist Pavel Zarubin, a Kremlin insider, posted on his Telegram channel, along with a short video showing the two leaders.

The visit by Fico, whose country is both a NATO and European Union member, had not been previously announced.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Zarubin however that it had been arranged "a few days ago.”