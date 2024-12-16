EU Sanctions Russian Military Intelligence Over ‘Hybrid Attacks’

Brussels on Monday targeted Russian military intelligence agents with its first-ever sanctions over so-called "hybrid" attacks said to be aimed at destabilizing Europe.

Western officials have accused the Kremlin of masterminding a string of incidents, including cyberattacks and arson, which they claim have been undertaken to undermine support for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.

"For the first time ever, the European Council today decided to impose restrictive measures against 16 individuals and three entities responsible for Russia's destabilizing actions abroad," the EU said in a statement.

Among those targeted was Unit 29155 of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, which was accused of "involvement in foreign assassinations and destabilization activities such as bombings and cyber-attacks across Europe."

The unit has been linked to attacks from before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, including the poisoning of defector Sergei Skripal in Britain and a 2014 blast at an ammunition warehouse in the Czech Republic.