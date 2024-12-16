Assad Regime Airlifted $250M From Syria to Russia – FT

Syria’s central bank sent $250 million in cash to Russia between 2018 and 2019, a period when then-leader Bashar al-Assad relied heavily on Russian military support, the Financial Times reported Monday, citing export data.

From March 2018 to September 2019, more than 20 flights reportedly arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport carrying a declared total of over $250 million. The cash shipments, consisting of $100 bills and 500 euro notes, weighed nearly two metric tons.

The money was deposited into two sanctioned banks, the Russian Financial Corporation Bank (RFK) and TsMR Bank, according to FT. RFK, an arm of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, was sanctioned by the United States in 2024 for foreign currency transfers and sanctions evasion on behalf of the Syrian regime.

“The Syrian state could be paying the Russian state for a military intervention,” Malik al-Abdeh, a London-based Syrian analyst, was quoted as saying.