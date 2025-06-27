U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy Leaves Russia as Mission Ends, Quotes Pushkin in Farewell Message

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy will leave her post after two and a half years in Moscow, the embassy announced Friday.

Tracy, a career diplomat, began serving as ambassador to Russia in January 2023 under the Biden administration. She previously held posts in several former Soviet republics — including Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan — as well as in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“As I leave Russia, I know my colleagues at the embassy will continue to work to improve our relations and maintain ties with the Russian people,” Tracy said in a message posted on the U.S. Embassy in Moscow’s Telegram channel on Friday.

“I was inspired by meeting Russians who love their country and work every day for a better future,” she added.

She concluded her farewell message by quoting from Alexander Pushkin’s poem “To Chaadayev”:

While freedom kindles us, my friend,

While honor calls us and we hear it,

Come: to our country let us tend

The noble promptings of the spirit.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow, which first announced Tracy’s planned departure earlier this month, has not said who is expected to replace her.

The embassy did not respond to a request for comment from The Moscow Times.