U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy Leaves Russia as Mission Ends, Quotes Pushkin in Farewell Message

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne M. Tracy. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy will leave her post after two and a half years in Moscow, the embassy announced Friday.

Tracy, a career diplomat, began serving as ambassador to Russia in January 2023 under the Biden administration. She previously held posts in several former Soviet republics — including Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan — as well as in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“As I leave Russia, I know my colleagues at the embassy will continue to work to improve our relations and maintain ties with the Russian people,” Tracy said in a message posted on the U.S. Embassy in Moscow’s Telegram channel on Friday.

“I was inspired by meeting Russians who love their country and work every day for a better future,” she added.

She concluded her farewell message by quoting from Alexander Pushkin’s poem “To Chaadayev”:

While freedom kindles us, my friend,
While honor calls us and we hear it,
Come: to our country let us tend
The noble promptings of the spirit.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow, which first announced Tracy’s planned departure earlier this month, has not said who is expected to replace her.

The embassy did not respond to a request for comment from The Moscow Times.

Since taking office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has moved to replace many of the ambassadors appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden. In May, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, who resigned from the role in April, said that she quit her post because she disagreed with Trump’s foreign policy.

Tracy’s departure came just months after Russia’s new ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiyev, assumed his role. His predecessor, Anatoly Antonov, stepped down and returned to Moscow in October of last year.

In recent months, the Trump administration has made efforts to begin mending ties with Russia, which had fallen to an all-time low over the war in Ukraine.

Darchiyev said earlier this month that during a recent meeting with Trump, he told the U.S. president the Russian Embassy in Washington would “do everything to restore Russian-American relations, returning them to normalcy and common sense.”

