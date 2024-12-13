Russia Launches Large-Scale Missile Attacks on Ukraine’s Power Grid

Russia's military launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said early Friday.

The attack "severely damaged" several Ukrainian power plants and knocked out electricity to thousands of people, the DTEK energy provider said.

"As Ukrainians wake to the coldest day of the winter so far, the enemy tries to break our spirit with this cynical terrorist attack," DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said.

Russia fired 94 missiles in the barrage, including cruise and ballistic missiles, and almost 200 drones, according to Ukraine's air force. It claimed to have shot down 81 of the missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack showed Moscow had no interest in peace and called for more Western air defense systems to protect Ukraine's skies and harsher sanctions on Moscow.

Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said engineers were "taking all the necessary measures to minimize the impacts" after explosions were reported in a few regions.