Russian Man Jailed for 3 Years for Defacing Army Posters

A 39-year-old man in Siberia has been jailed for three years for defacing posters that called on people to enlist in the Russian army, regional authorities said Tuesday.
The man, from Zheleznogorsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, was accused of having “deliberately and intentionally” defaced 13 recruitment posters last June.
A court found him guilty of having “discredited” Russian forces, the authorities said. Russian authorities frequently use that charge to suppress dissent against the war in Ukraine.
Russia’s censorship laws have effectively banned anti-war statements and news that clashes with the Kremlin’s narrative of what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Arrests over suspicion of espionage, treason, sabotage, extremism, and “discrediting” the armed forces have increased, often with heavy prison sentences.
As the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches, public poster campaigns in many cities and regions emphasize the increasing payments for those willing to fight in Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.