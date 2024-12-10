Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Man Jailed for 3 Years for Defacing Army Posters

By AFP
Social media

A 39-year-old man in Siberia has been jailed for three years for defacing posters that called on people to enlist in the Russian army, regional authorities said Tuesday.

The man, from Zheleznogorsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, was accused of having “deliberately and intentionally” defaced 13 recruitment posters last June.

A court found him guilty of having “discredited” Russian forces, the authorities said. Russian authorities frequently use that charge to suppress dissent against the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s censorship laws have effectively banned anti-war statements and news that clashes with the Kremlin’s narrative of what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Arrests over suspicion of espionage, treason, sabotage, extremism, and “discrediting” the armed forces have increased, often with heavy prison sentences. 

As the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches, public poster campaigns in many cities and regions emphasize the increasing payments for those willing to fight in Ukraine.

Read more about: Krasnoyarsk , Repression

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Launches 30K Cases Over Social Media Use Since 2010 – Novaya Gazeta Europe

Novaya Gazeta Europe said the most common social media activities targeted by criminal prosecution were posts, comments, videos and images.
2 Min read

Shuttered Siberian Queer Bar Fined for ‘LGBT Propaganda’

The bar’s owner announced its abrupt closure last month following a police raid over a “provocative” party with drag show performers.
1 Min read

Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk to Shutter Prisons After Inmates Sent to Fight in Ukraine

But a human rights official criticized the decision as “impractical” and predicted that the prisons would reopen within five years.
1 Min read
opinion Frans Timmermans

Totalitarianism Has Returned to Europe. It Must Be Defeated.

The West must stay the course in Ukraine to prevent totalitarianism from taking hold in Europe, writes European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans...
4 Min read