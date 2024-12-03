What Do We Know About Russia’s Nuclear Weapons?

Russia's nuclear arsenal has come under renewed scrutiny following its strike on Ukraine with the new Oreshnik ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The attack, Moscow said, was a response to Ukraine's use of U.S. and British-made missiles to hit Russian territory.

The latest escalation in Russia's nearly three-year war on Ukraine comes just days after President Vladimir Putin approved changes to Moscow's nuclear doctrine to permit a nuclear response to conventional non-nuclear attacks on Russian soil.

Putin also last month stated that military facilities in Western countries that allowed Ukraine to use their weapons for strikes on Russia could themselves become targets — raising fears of Moscow's potential use of nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, Putin said that Russia’s military command was selecting targets to hit in Ukraine, threatening that future strikes could target government buildings in Kyiv.

Here is an overview of what we know about Russia’s nuclear weapons:

How large is Russia's nuclear arsenal?

Russia and the U.S. together possess almost 90 percent of all nuclear weapons, according to a 2023 report by The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Yet, Russia has more nuclear warheads than any other country — approximately 5,580 warheads — which is 47% of the world's total stockpile, the Federation of American Scientists said in March.

The number of Russia’s deployed nuclear warheads stands at 1,710, according to the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

These are distributed across its strategic nuclear triad, comprising about 326 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), 12 ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) equipped with 192 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and 58 strategic bombers.