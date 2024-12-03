Russia Says Test-Fired Missiles in Eastern Mediterranean Drills

Russia's army said Tuesday it had fired hypersonic missiles during naval and Air Force drills in the eastern Mediterranean that come as its ally Syria loses ground to Islamist rebels.

The military said the number of Russian troops stationed in the region had been "increased" to take part in the exercises.

Russia has been carrying out air strikes in recent days to try to counter a rebel offensive that has seen President Bashar al-Assad's forces lose the second city of Aleppo.

Moscow has been a key ally of Assad since the Syrian civil war started in 2011.